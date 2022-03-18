Advertisement

Badger fans turn out for open practice as March Madness begins

Badger Fans at Open Practice
Badger Fans at Open Practice(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans are traveling down the road to cheer on their home team.

They showed game day-level spirit Thursday afternoon at open practice. The free event at Fiserv Forum came ahead of Wisconsin men’s basketball team opening the NCAA tournament play on Friday against the Colgate Raiders.

“When we go to the Kohl Center we’re sitting way high. This is a great opportunity to see up close,” Ken Kehl said.

His wife Diane Dembroski, a UW-Madison alumna, said, “I remember watching them in the old fieldhouse and then going to the Kohl Center now. Watching the progress and what the teams are doing is great.”

Now preparing to watch a game at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, some fans say the tone has already been set.

“We’re going to be down here in the Deer District experiencing all that, especially after the [Milwaukee] Bucks’s championship last year,” Greg Runde said.

The Badgers play against Colgate Friday at 8:50 p.m.

