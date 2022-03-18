Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of a missing UW-La Crosse student is found in the Mississippi River.

La Crosse Police said the La Crosse Fire Department found the body of 25-year-old Hamud Faal near the Division Street landing in about 25 feet of water at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Police said that they are investigating the death and waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Faal was last seen February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone on Front Street south of Jay Street, less than a half-mile from the area where his body was found in the river. He was reported missing the next day. Searches with volunteers were organized in the days after Faal went missing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.