Advertisement

Burial sites, decorations damaged at Clintonville cemetery

Damage at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. March 15, 2022.
Damage at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. March 15, 2022.(Clintonville Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville Police are looking for a person who caused significant damage to a cemetery.

It happened on March 15. Police believe it was between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police say someone drove through Graceland Cemetery at 320 S. Main Street, damaging landscape, burial sites and decorations.

If you have information, contact police at 715-823-3117. Reference case #22-0569.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
School District of Cadott considers removing some books
Four leaf clovers part of Reich's more than 1,500 count collection.
Feelin’ Lucky: Eau Claire woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers, looks to set new world record
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Davante Adams deal largest ever for wide receiver
The Greenwood School District Administrator says North resigned from the District in January.
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault

Latest News

A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pulaski man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection, accused of pepper spraying law enforcement
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault
Federal lawsuit against the Fall Creek School District dismissed
Federal lawsuit against the Fall Creek School District dismissed
Leinenkugel’s celebrates Pilot Brewery grand opening
Leinenkugel’s celebrates Pilot Brewery grand opening