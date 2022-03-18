Burial sites, decorations damaged at Clintonville cemetery
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville Police are looking for a person who caused significant damage to a cemetery.
It happened on March 15. Police believe it was between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Police say someone drove through Graceland Cemetery at 320 S. Main Street, damaging landscape, burial sites and decorations.
If you have information, contact police at 715-823-3117. Reference case #22-0569.
