Burial sites, decorations damaged at Clintonville cemetery

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville Police are looking for a person who caused significant damage to a cemetery.

It happened on March 15. Police believe it was between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police say someone drove through Graceland Cemetery at 320 S. Main Street, damaging landscape, burial sites and decorations.

If you have information, contact police at 715-823-3117. Reference case #22-0569.

