Advertisement

Decision in weeks on whether to charge former Wisconsin cop

file image
file image(KPTV file image.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor weighing whether to file charges against a former police officer who killed a man in a suburban Milwaukee park five years ago says that a decision should be reached within four to six weeks.

Special prosecutors are deciding whether to charge former Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who shot and killed Jay Anderson Jr. after discovering him sleeping in a park after hours in June 2016.

Mensah said Anderson was reaching for a gun. Special prosecutor Scott Hansen said in a court hearing Friday that a decision should be made public within six weeks.

If no charges are filed, Hansen says they will release a report explaining why.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Davante Adams deal largest ever for wide receiver
The Greenwood School District Administrator says North resigned from the District in January.
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River
Four leaf clovers part of Reich's more than 1,500 count collection.
Feelin’ Lucky: Eau Claire woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers, looks to set new world record
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill inspired by Altoona resident Ashley Peggs in Madison,...
Gov. Evers signs bill inspired by Ashley Peggs

Latest News

Two people faced homicide charges after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Eau Claire.
Suspect connected to Eau Claire County drug overdose sentenced
Man arrested after chase across state line in stolen U-Haul
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/18/22)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/18/22)