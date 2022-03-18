Advertisement

Four people hurt after crash in Eau Claire County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Four people are hurt after a single-vehicle crash occured in Eau Claire County Friday morning.

The notification from the Wisconsin DOT says the crash occurred on US Highway 53 Northbound near River Prairie Drive. The incident was cleared at 8:12 a.m.

The Altoona Police Department says it was a single vehicle crash on the bridge going over the Eau Claire River. Four people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is not known. The driver said that they hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control.

All lanes are open at this time.

