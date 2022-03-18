Housing challenges in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The number of people looking for housing is growing in the Chippewa Valley, but real estate experts say homes are in short supply.

Realtors and builders held a panel discussion on the housing shortage in the area during an Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues session.

“I think the biggest factor is just not enough housing being built in the last 15 years,” C&M Home and Real Estate owner, Cody Filipczak said.

Filipczak says part of the reason for that is because the price to build is so high.

“It’s been crazy in building for the last few years and just no end in sight with it,” Filipczak said. “We build around 120 to 150 houses or have seen prices increase by over 30% in the last two years.”

Pat Smith with the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association says the cost of materials and supply chain issues in one of the reasons behind the increase.

The NAHB’s (National Association of Home Builders) lumber is up over 200% over a year ago,” Smith said. “Insulation in our industry is up 75% to 100%.”

Bruce King with the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin says demand for homes and building costs are also raising the prices of homes.

“In February of 2020, the median sales price for a home in Eau Claire County was $185,500. Last month it was $100,000 more at $285,500,” King said.

Brendan Pratt is the Mayor of Altoona and he works in real estate. He says existing homes are also in high demand.

“We’ve had 45 showings for a $215,000 home four bedroom 1955,” Pratt says. “So that tells you that that amount of interest is out there.”

Pratt also says because there are not enough homes for the number of people searching for one, the price is driven up.

“If you want that home, you’re going to have to pay $15,000 to $20,000 to $30,000 above the list price,” Pratt said.

Associate Planner for the City of Eau Claire, Taylor Braybehl, says renters are also seeing high prices.

“So that means people are 45% of renters in our community. 30% of their income just goes to housing. So if they face emergency like medical or car, do they really have anything saved up?” Graybehl said.

Graybehl says rising renting prices could also hinder people from having enough money to buy a house down the road.

Graybehl says the city of Eau Claire created a Housing Opportunities Commission to propose changes to increase the supply of affordable housing. The commission awarded more than $300,00 to a project proving 51 affordable units.

