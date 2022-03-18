Advertisement

La Crosse man facing child pornography charges

In an interview he said he remembers speaking to 14- to 18-year-olds and said he finds himself...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing child pornography charges.

The charges filed against 44-year-old James Bogdan of La Crosse are two counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says authorities received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities received data from Bogdan’s Facebook Messenger, which showed that he shared/and or reviewed Child Sex Assault Material. The IP address connected to Bogdan.

The criminal complaint says Bogdan was found to be in a Facebook chat group that is no longer active. Bogdan’s Facebook Business record contained multiple images of child sexual assault material. Authorities say it appears the children in the videos ranged from 4-16 years old.

A warrant for a search of Bogdan’s account was submitted to a La Crosse judge. Authorities made contact with Bogdan at Inland Painting in La Crosse. He was taken to the La Crosse County Jail and turned over to jail staff without incident.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview authorities asked Bogdan if he had observed any child pornography. He said he was on a different site other than Facebook when he clicked on images but did not know until he had done so. He said he quickly deleted that group. Authorities asked him if he had any conversations with young boys. He said he remembers speaking to 14- to 18-year-olds and said he finds himself attracted to them.

The criminal complaint says in the interview Bogdan acknowledged he was friends with people he should not be and also felt he should probably get rid of Facebook.

