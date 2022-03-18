Leinenkugel’s celebrates Pilot Brewery grand opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new brewery is coming to Chippewa Falls as part of the Leinie Lodge. Leinenkugel’s held a grand opening for its new brewery, the Pilot Brewery.

This will allow Leinenkugel’s to try new beers in smaller batches and serve those to customers in order to get immediate feedback. The president says this new brewery is essential for the company to continue growing.

“Developing new beers and innovating is something that is really critical to the Leinenkugel’s and our business. So being able to do that and to do it quickly with speed, test them out, do it in small batches which makes it more efficient than brewing a big batch in the brewery. So this is really going to give us a lot more capability to innovate and bring out what we think will be the next big Leinenkugel’s beer,” said Dick Leinenkugel.

The first beer was made from the original Leinenkugel recipe. It is now available for everyone 21 and older.

