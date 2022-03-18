Man arrested after chase across state line in stolen U-Haul

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - A Las Vegas man is in custody after leading police on a chase through western Wisconsin and into Minnesota Wednesday.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old DeMandre Andrew-Tyshann Frazier was arrested Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 in Winona County, Minnesota by the Minnesota State Patrol after a chase that originally began with a report of a gas theft in Wisconsin.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were following up on a report of a gas theft in Richland County, Wisconsin involving a white U-Haul van and found a vehicle matching its description at the Wal-Mart in Viroqua. The van had been reported stolen in Michigan Tuesday. Frazier fled the Wal-Mart onto Highway 14 and drove westbound on Highway 14 towards Westby. Deputies stopped chasing Frazier, hoping he would slow down once he got to the City of Westby. The Sheriff’s Office said Frazier was speeding and driving into oncoming traffic as he entered the city so they again pursued him as he left Westby on Highway 14 towards La Crosse. During the chase, several cars were run off of the road by Frazier.

Once Frazier got into La Crosse County, the La Crosse Police Department picked up the pursuit and followed Frazier until he crossed over into Minnesota. There, the Minnesota State Patrol stopped the vehicle on the Interstate in Winona County and took him into custody. A search of the stolen van found a large amount of marijuana.

Frazier is being held at the Winona County Jail. Online court records show Frazier is charged with a felony count of fleeing an officer as the operator of a vehicle and six counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was forced off of Highway 14 between Viroqua and the La Crosse-Vernon County line due to the chase to call the Sheriff’s office at 608-637-2123. No one was hurt as a result of the chase or the run-offs.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Viroqua Police Department, Westby Police Department, La Crosse Sheriff’s Office, La Crosse Police Department, Campbell Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol all assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.