Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mother of a newborn baby whose body was found in Dodge Co. more than 12 years ago has been identified and she has been charged for the infant’s death.

In a joint news conference Friday that included the Sheriff’s Office, medical examiner, and District Attorney’s Office, the mother was identified as Karin Luttinen. The 45-year-old Milwaukee woman has been arrested and appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Luttinen has been charged with concealing the death of a child, which authorities described as a Class I felony. If convicted, she would face up to three years and six months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Court records indicate Luttinen has posted bail and been released.

Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said an autopsy performed right after the baby’s death determined that her death was not the result of a homicide and “Baby Theresa” likely died shortly before being born or during birth.

“Baby Theresa” had been found on Lone Road in the Town of Theresa on April 29, 2009. Deputies say she probably lived less than 24 hours. According to autopsy findings, the baby girl was eight pounds and 20.5 inches in length. She suffered no trauma that would have resulted in her death. A toxicology screening did not find any drugs in her system.

The investigation ruled out the possibility that residents close to the area where the baby was found were related to her.

As of April 2014, evidence recovered from the scene had been analyzed at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison. Authorities there had identified what is believed to be a DNA profile of the biological mother. That profile has been run through a national database of convicted felons and sex offenders. A Jane Doe warrant for the crime of hiding a corpse was issued.

In May of 2009, officers identified a vehicle of interest that was seen in the area as a Dodge Shadow, metallic blue in color with a black hood. Two people were seen in the vehicle. A witness helped a forensic sketch artist to make a sketch of the driver.

