Rochester man guilty in the death of a Buffalo County woman sentenced

VILLAGE OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Rochester man found guilty in the death of a Buffalo County woman is sentenced.

Now 50-year-old, Randall Merrick, of Rochester Minn. was charged in 2020 in the death of Beth Johnson.

Merrick was sentenced March 18, 2022 to 30 years in state prison and 20 years extended supervision.

According to court documents, Merrick lived with Johnson at the time she went missing on Christmas Day in 2016. A few months after her disappearance, Johnson’s son received a receipt from her debit card signed by Merrick.

In 2018, a K9 found human remains near Johnson’s home in the Village of Nelson.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.