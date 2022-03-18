Suspect connected to Eau Claire County drug overdose sentenced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of two suspects in connection to a drug overdose case has been charged.

Two people faced homicide charges after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Eau Claire.

Investigators believed Trenton Wik sold Noah Beckstead fentanyl disguised as heroin. According to court documents, Wik considered the fentanyl he was selling to be “extremely potent.”

The victim reportedly took several drugs with Beckstead before injecting the drug purchased from Wik. Beckstead said when the victim became unresponsive, he tried to call 911 but his phone died. The victim was found dead in his car the next morning. An autopsy revealed he suffered from “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

20-year-old Noah Beckstead was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court on March 16.

According to March 16, 2022 Court Documents, Beckstead pleads no contest to misdemeanor battery and delivery of heroin (<=3g) (party to a crime). Anything else in either case is dismissed and read in.

Court orders court costs along with DNA sample and fee. Court orders two years initial confinement and four years of extended supervision.

