Advertisement

WI Sport Show runs through Sunday

The Sport Show begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
The Sport Show begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Sport Show is back after a two-year break.

The Sport Show begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.

There are more than 160 booths, 20 thousand square feet of outdoor equipment and more than $2,000 in prizes to be won. The sport show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday night. Then it’s back open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We have at least five venders here this year that have just opened their businesses so you will not find them in any stores or retailers in the area. They’re primarily only online so this is the only place to get their products and get introduced to them and a lot of them have show specials that you can’t get locally too,” Lisa Gill, Event Promoter, said.

Anyone age 11 and younger gets in free.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River
The Greenwood School District Administrator says North resigned from the District in January.
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill inspired by Altoona resident Ashley Peggs in Madison,...
Gov. Evers signs bill inspired by Ashley Peggs
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
Packers officially trade Davante Adams to Raiders
Four leaf clovers part of Reich's more than 1,500 count collection.
Feelin’ Lucky: Eau Claire woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers, looks to set new world record

Latest News

WI Facing Health Care Workforce Shortage
WI Facing Health Care Workforce Shortage
Housing Challenges in the Chippewa Valley
Housing Challenges in the Chippewa Valley
a
Housing Challenges in the Chippewa Valley
Students celebrated the grant with an assembly Friday afternoon, with guest appearances from...
Altoona awarded $10,000 Hometown Grant