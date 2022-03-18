WI Sport Show runs through Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Sport Show is back after a two-year break.

The Sport Show begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.

There are more than 160 booths, 20 thousand square feet of outdoor equipment and more than $2,000 in prizes to be won. The sport show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday night. Then it’s back open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We have at least five venders here this year that have just opened their businesses so you will not find them in any stores or retailers in the area. They’re primarily only online so this is the only place to get their products and get introduced to them and a lot of them have show specials that you can’t get locally too,” Lisa Gill, Event Promoter, said.

Anyone age 11 and younger gets in free.

