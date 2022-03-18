Advertisement

Woman in Eau Claire County stabbing case sentenced

On Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a home on Second Street...
On Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a home on Second Street in the City of Eau Claire.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman accused of stabbing a man several times after he called her a homophobic slur is sentenced.

Now 33-year-old, Brittany Reed, was charged in Oct. 2021 of one count of false imprisonment, use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a home on Second Street in the City of Eau Claire. It was reported to authorities that a man had been stabbed in the face by a woman. Authorities identified the woman as Reed.

According to March 16, 2022 court documents Reed pleads guilty to count one false imprisonment use of a dangerous weapon, and count two substantial battery use of a dangerous weapon.

Count three, disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon, was read in and dismissed. Reed is sentenced to three years of probation.

