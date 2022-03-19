Eau Claire celebrates turning 150

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a special day for one Chippewa Valley city. The community came together to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the City of Eau Claire.

On March 19th back in 1872, Eau Claire officially became a city. Fast forward to 2022, Eau Claire’s 150th “birth”day kicked off at the Chippewa Valley Museum Saturday afternoon.

A slide show of before and after pictures of different areas of the city took party-goers to the past giving them a look at what used to be.

A “birth”day party wouldn’t be complete without cake and there was plenty to go around.

Interim city manager Dave Solberg read the City of Eau Claire’s “Eau Claire Day” proclamation while being dressed for the part with some dated clothes he borrowed from the theatre guild.

Solberg says between being born and raised in Chippewa Valley and being able to work for the city Eau Claire, it feels amazing to be a part of such a meaningful milestone.

“Just to look back at the history that we’ve had, it’s just fascinating to look at the changes that have occurred and all clear and things that have happened that we’re not even aware of,” Solberg said. “Then look to the past, but also come together and look towards the future and all of the exciting things going on and Eau Claire getting international and national recognition for our schools and for our hospitals and for our artistic environment. It’s really an exciting crossword of looking back to the past, but also looking forward with optimism to the future.”

The festivities won’t just stop after the official birthday party. Solberg says there are activities and events planned throughout the year to continue celebrating Eau Claire turning 150.

