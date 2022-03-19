Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - For families that may no longer want or be able to care for their unusual pets, one group is working to prevent them from being released into the wild.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue was taking in unwanted pets Saturday at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek.

John Moyles, who helped start the non-profit, says people surrendered reptiles, a parrot, spider, and more at Saturday’s event.

Moyles has been holding these types of events all over the state since 2016.

“Well, in a lot of areas, there aren’t any options for people to drop off,” Moyles said. “They’re exotic pets, like fish, birds, or exotic mammals or reptiles. So we do these events to give people options for their unwanted pets other than releasing them to the wild where they would either, a, not survive or become an invasive species, which is bad for the environment.”

Moyles says 43 pets were surrendered during the event. He says all the animals will go up for adoption in hopes they find another loving home.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.