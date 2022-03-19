Advertisement

Melrose Volunteer Fire Department responds to structure fire

The release by the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department says mutual aid was requested from...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - The Melrose Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon.

According to a release by the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department, at 1:15 p.m. on Friday the Melrose Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the Township of Franklin.

The release by the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department says mutual aid was requested from Ettrick, Taylor, Galesville, Black River Falls and Farmington Fire Departments for water and/or manpower.

The Melrose Volunteer Fire Department says in their release that crews were on scene until 7:30 p.m. Friday. The release says over 60000 gallons of water was utilized to battle the fire. Also on scene were Melrose 1st responders and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the Red Cross has been contacted about assisting the owners of the home.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

