Advertisement

Video shows off-duty Kenosha cop kneeling on student’s neck

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha school officials have released redacted surveillance footage showing the lunch hour fight between students and the subsequent chokehold restraint an off-duty police officer placed on a 12-year-old girl to subdue her.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has been calling on the school district to release the footage from March 4. He argues the district attorney should bring charges against Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow for placing his knee on Perez’s daughter’s neck to restrain her.

The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is not known.
Four people hurt after crash in Eau Claire County
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River
On Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a home on Second Street...
Woman in Eau Claire County stabbing case sentenced
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
Sleep experts weigh in on Senate approving bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Two people faced homicide charges after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Eau Claire.
Suspect connected to Eau Claire County drug overdose sentenced

Latest News

Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Dashcam video from a Shawano police car in a Highway 51 pile-up in Marathon County
Injured Shawano police officer helps others in 39-vehicle pile-up
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up