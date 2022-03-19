Advertisement

Wabasha celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 34th annual parade

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, but not for the city of Wabasha. Saturday, the city of Wabasha celebrated the holiday with its 34th annual Irish Parade.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch tractors, floats and families walk and ride from the bridge to the VFW.

The first parade was in 1988, and it actually started off as a joke between three friends. The friends met at a phonebooth the night before St. Patrick’s Day and came up with the idea to throw a parade the next day. 34 years later, that parade is still happening.

Even though Wabasha is known for having a large population of German settlers, there are quite a few Irish families as well. But, one of the parade founders says anyone can celebrate the Irish parade.

“It’s been an experience. It’s been beyond an experience, I’ll tell you. It’s been a lot of fun,” Carla Schuth said. “Wabasha people like to have fun. They don’t care what you are. They just wanna get out and have fun. It’s the time of year to get out and start spreading your wings.”

After the fun of the parade, community members could enjoy a free corn beef and cabbage dinner at the VFW in honor of St. Paddy’s Day.

