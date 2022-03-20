Barron County deputies hurt after falling through ice during rescue on Prairie Lake

TOWN OF STANLEY (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the hospital after going through the ice on Prairie Lake overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Department said they received a call about a snowmobiler that had gone through the ice near Wolf’s Den Tavern and Resort on the northern part of the lake near Cameron in the Town of Stanley at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, according to a release.

Deputies found the snowmobiler in the water and went out onto the ice to try and rescue him. The ice broke, and both deputies went into the lake. One of the deputies was able to hang on to the snowmobiler until members of area fire departments and others near the scene were able to help them out of the water.

The deputy who stayed in the water and snowmobiler were both taken to the hospital, where the snowmobiler remained as of Saturday night. The deputy who was taken to the hospital was treated and released. The second deputy had minor injuries and stayed on the scene.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Chetek Fire Department, Cameron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Chetek Ambulance.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that a special commendation will be given to the deputies “who without hesitation, risked their lives to save someone else.”

