Advertisement

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

A Canadian Pacific train engine.
A Canadian Pacific train engine.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Tony Hisgett / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that halted trains across Canada and interrupted shipments to and from the U.S.

More than 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after negotiators failed to reach a deal by a midnight deadline. Both sides say they are talking with federal mediators.

Canadian Pacific covers much of the U.S. Midwest and is a large shipper of potash and fertilizer for agriculture. It also carries grain from the U.S. to Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
Sleep experts weigh in on Senate approving bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek
Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
[STOCK]
Barron County deputies hurt after falling through ice during rescue on Prairie Lake
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death

Latest News

Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and...
US official: Biden fortified Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile supply
A woman born in Ukraine, now living in northwest Wisconsin, fears for her family's safety as...
Ukrainian-born Barron County woman worries for her family
SportScene 13 - Sunday (3/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/20/22)
VOTE411
Vote411 Connects Voters With Candidates