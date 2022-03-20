Advertisement

Minnesota businesses see tax hike amid UI impasse at Capitol

Employers across Minnesota are getting higher tax bills after lawmakers failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday deadline to avert an automatic unemployment insurance tax hike.
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota State Capitol(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed tapping Minnesota’s budget surplus to repay the federal government for jobless aid and replenish the state’s depleted unemployment insurance trust fund.

The Republican-controlled Senate agreed on a bipartisan vote of 55-11. But House Democratic leaders are holding out for $1 billion in “hero pay” for front-line workers.

It’s possible that the state could rebate the tax increase if a deal is reached to break the impasse. But officials say that would be complicated.

