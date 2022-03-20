One person found dead following Juneau County fire

VILLAGE OF UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead Saturday following a house fire in the Village of Union Center.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of the fire at around 7:35 a.m.

Crews from Union Center, Elroy, Hillsboro, and Wonewoc were paged for report of two individuals possibly inside the home.

One individual was located safe at an address in the City of Elroy. Another individual was found deceased inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the cause of fire and nature of death is ongoing. The name of the deceased individual will be released once the family has been notified.

