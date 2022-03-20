Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUMAS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show.

Keith Finch, the chief of police in Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn’t immediately clear how many kids had been hurt. It was previously reported that 10 people had been wounded.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

