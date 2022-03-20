Advertisement

Vote411 is connecting voters with local candidates

The League of Women Voters is using Vote411 to connect voters with their local candidates
The League of Women Voters is using Vote411 to connect voters with their local candidates
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A number of local elections are coming up across the state and right here in the Chippewa Valley.

One area group is working to make it easier for people to get to know their local candidates before they hit the polls.

Annemarie McClellan is the co-president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley.

“It’s an organization that supports voting education,” McClellan said.

With upcoming elections, McClellan and her organization are using Vote411 to connect the community with those who are running to represent them.

“It’s a website where voters can go on and learn about the candidates that are in their area and that’s what makes it so exciting and sets it apart from other websites,” McClellan said.

To do that, LWV members design questionnaires for the candidates.

“We decide for each race,” McClellan said. “Like four county supervisors are on the ballot this season, along with city council members and school boards. So each type of that race has its own sets of questions. And then we send that same set of questions to all the candidates in advance.”

After the candidates answer the questions, their answers are uploaded for people to read them to get to know those in the race.

“You put in your address and it will filter everything down just to the races that are in your area, in your district,” McClellan said. ”It really makes a difference if you know who you’re voting for and what their stand is. You want to know that their values are consistent with yours.”

To use Vote411, McClellan says it’s free for both voters and candidates.

“The league is paying for it, and the league is a nonpartisan group,” McClellan said. “We don’t support any candidate and we don’t oppose any candidates either.”

McClellan says it’s important to participate in elections because as she says, democracy is not a spectator sport.

“I think that if we want good roads and if we want good schools and we want a good community, it’s really important to vote in your local elections,” McClellan said.

The upcoming general election is on April 5th.

McClellan says if you vote by absentee ballot, make sure to bring it to your municipal clerk’s office or make sure it is mailed in by election day. She says there will be no ballot drop boxes for this election.

McClellan also encourages people to check polling places in their district because they may have changed due to redistricting.

To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley, click here.

To learn more about Vote411, click here.

