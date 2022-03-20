Advertisement

Wilderness Resort renovating, adding to multiple facilities this year

COO Joe Eck says by the end of 2022 the resort will look completely different
Wilderness Resort
Wilderness Resort(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Four new water slides, an aerial adventure fly ride and updated guest rooms are among the Wilderness Resort’s many new and upcoming changes.

According to COO Joe Eck, by the end of 2022, the resort will look completely different.

“We’re really excited about where we’re at right now, and we’re really looking forward to all of the new additions that we’re bringing into the resort,” he said.

Eck said renovations on all 466 guest rooms will begin after spring break. He anticipates half being done before the summer, and the other half to be completed by the end of the year.

The resort is also adding to one of it’s four indoor parks, Wild West, which will feature new waterslides, cabanas and updated facilities.

One of the resort’s more recent additions, adventure ride Take Flight, was inspired by Disney Parks’ ride Soarin’ and is currently open to the public.

“We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing which is entertaining guests, make sure families have some memories that last a lifetime in a water park environment,” Eck said.

