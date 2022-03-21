Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County

TOWN OF LINCOLN (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A barn fire Sunday morning in rural Buffalo County killed about 100 cattle, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders were called to a report of a barn fire on County Highway N in the Town of Lincoln about five miles east of Alma at 2:38 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Over a dozen fire departments on the scene worked for nearly five hours to contain the fire, but the barn and nearby buildings weren’t able to be saved, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department. About 100 cattle died due to the fire. No people were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were fire departments from Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Trempealeau and Wabasha counties, Western Buffalo County Ambulance, Scenic Valley Ambulance and Mondovi Ambulance.

A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near Alma, Wis. (Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)

