BONNIE BAARLIE AND REGINA SCHMIDTKE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Bonnie Baarlie. Bonnie is a wonderful neighbor who has always been thoughtful, caring, and helpful. Bonnie is active in her church assisting with the community meals, plays organ, and shares her home for bible study. Bonnie makes beautiful wreaths, crafts, and brightens the lives of others with her handmade card ministry. Bonnie takes her sister-in-law to appointments, on trips, or fun social outings. She offers a place to stay to others when needed or transportation. Bonnie shares flower bouquets, grapes, cherries, apples, and wonderful garden vegetables in season. Bonnie is a great cook and often shares her yummy cookies or homemade breads. She truly is a ray of sunshine and brightens the lives of many.

The second is Regina Schmidtke. Regina is a wonderful friend and is generous with her time and talents. Regina is a gifted sewer and makes beautiful quilts for many. Regina volunteers at a local pantry and she additionally makes and shares her delicious cookies and fruit bread. She assists a neighbor with grocery shopping and transportation to appointments as well. Regina’s home is a welcome place for those needing a listening ear or place to stay. Regina is a ray of sunshine and she truly brightens the lives of others.

Barbara Ewings

