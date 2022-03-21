Advertisement

Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday

Police in pursuit reached 91mph attempting to pull the man over.
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau Claire, Wis. on March 20, 2022.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man was arrested Sunday after fleeing police.

20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Department.

According to documents filed with charges of fleeing police as a vehicle operator and resisting arrest, Scheuermann was clocked at 67 miles per hour on Hastings Way in Eau Claire, 17mph over the speed limit. When an officer with the ECPD attempted to pull Scheuermann over, Scheuermann, who was driving a yellow Ford Mustang, passed a vehicle on the shoulder of the road. The ECPD officer said he was going 91mph and barely catching up to Scheuermann.

The officer saw Scheuermann turn onto Seymour Road from Hastings Way and followed him. The Mustang was parked on Trindal Street, and after running the plates, the officer saw Scheuermann hop over a fence into a yard. The officer was able to catch Scheuermann on foot and took him into custody.

Scheuermann was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, displaying a false registration plate and non-registration of vehicle, according to online court records.

Scheuermann signed a $2,500 signature bond with conditions that he not drive without a valid driver’s license and an ignition interlock device installed or drive an unregistered vehicle, and will next appear in court on May 5.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[STOCK]
Barron County deputies hurt after falling through ice during rescue on Prairie Lake
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek
Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve
Wisconsin Justice Department investigating fatal house fire
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County

Latest News

A drone that is operated by the Pepin County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin.
Pepin County Sheriff’s Department opposes proposed ban on some drones
Law Enforcement Fights For Drone Use
Law Enforcement Fights For Drone Use (3/21/22)
Hillview Health Care Center
New 48 bed facility to be built on Hillview Health Care Campus
Law Enforcement Fights For Drone Use (3/21/22)
Law Enforcement Fights For Drone Use (3/21/22)(3/21/22)