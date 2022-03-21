Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man was arrested Sunday after fleeing police.

20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Department.

According to documents filed with charges of fleeing police as a vehicle operator and resisting arrest, Scheuermann was clocked at 67 miles per hour on Hastings Way in Eau Claire, 17mph over the speed limit. When an officer with the ECPD attempted to pull Scheuermann over, Scheuermann, who was driving a yellow Ford Mustang, passed a vehicle on the shoulder of the road. The ECPD officer said he was going 91mph and barely catching up to Scheuermann.

The officer saw Scheuermann turn onto Seymour Road from Hastings Way and followed him. The Mustang was parked on Trindal Street, and after running the plates, the officer saw Scheuermann hop over a fence into a yard. The officer was able to catch Scheuermann on foot and took him into custody.

Scheuermann was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, displaying a false registration plate and non-registration of vehicle, according to online court records.

Scheuermann signed a $2,500 signature bond with conditions that he not drive without a valid driver’s license and an ignition interlock device installed or drive an unregistered vehicle, and will next appear in court on May 5.

