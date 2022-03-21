Advertisement

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board meeting

According to a release from the ECASD, a threat was discovered by email regarding tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m.
(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a threat made towards the Eau Claire Area School District’s Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The ECPD is investigating the threat and will have a presence at tonight’s meeting, according to the release. The release stated that because it is an ongoing investigation, no other information would be released.

The school board meeting will be streamed on the ECASD’s Board of Education website.

According to the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the Board of Education is set to approve wage increases of 4.7% for non-affiliated and hourly employees for the 2022-23 school year. The cost would be $1.677,831 and would fit into the school district’s budget.

The Board will also consider contractor bids for replacing the Memorial High School parking lot and recognize Longfellow Elementary School for its Kindness Olympics.

This is a developing story. More information will be added once available.

