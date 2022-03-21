GOAL! Madison tapped to host IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The world of women’s hockey will descend on Madison in less than two months.

In June, the Wisconsin capital will host the rescheduled 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s Championship. The games will be divided between the home of University of Wisconsin’s women’s team, LaBahn Arena, and the Madison Capitols’ home ice at Bob Suter Arena.

“The Under 18 Women’s World Championship is an important part of the development and growth of the women’s game worldwide,” Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey, said. “We’re excited to step up and host this year and are looking forward to a great championship in Madison.”

The tournament was supposed to take place January in Sweden but was scratched because of the pandemic. Just a month later, organizers announced it would happen sometime in June and somewhere in the United States. On Monday, USA Hockey announced that place would be Madison and that time would be June 6 through June 13.

“The pandemic has been challenging for everyone in many different ways, and as a leader in the international hockey community, we’re happy to welcome teams from around the world and ensure the U18 Women’s Worlds is played this season,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said.

Eight international teams will participate in the tournament. The United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden will play their initial round games at LaBahn Arena; while Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, and Switzerland will start at Bob Suter Arena. The final rounds will return to LaBahn, where the champions will be crowned.

Ticket information for the games has not been released yet.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.