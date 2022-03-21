Advertisement

HEATHER HUGHES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.

I would like Heather Hughes to receive the Sunshine Award. Heather is my neighbor and she has been so helpful with my grandkids. She makes cookies, takes them to the bus stop and even brought them to the Wisconsin Dells water park for a 3-day vacation! She is “Queen of the Holidays” and keeps her Christmas decorations up all year long. People in the neighborhood call her the Pied Piper because the minute she walks out her door the kids follow her.

Dan Cramer

