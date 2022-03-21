Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
Sleep experts weigh in on Senate approving bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek
Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death
Four people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is not known.
Four people hurt after crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer's Association First Tree Tapping event
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association First Tree Tapping event
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (3/20/22)
The League of Women Voters is using Vote411 to connect voters with their local candidates
Vote411 is connecting voters with local candidates