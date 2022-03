EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mike Swanson from Limo Cab went above and beyond his call of duty. After he was supposed to be done for his late-night shift, he took an extremely urgent transfer. Due to Mike’s kindness and generosity a family member was able to say their last goodbyes to their loved one. Thank you, Mike. Please give Mike the Sunshine Award.

Rachel Kent

