New 48 bed facility to be built on Hillview Health Care Campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County officials are making a multimillion-dollar investment into long-term care.

The Hillview Health Care Campus has served the La Crosse community for more than 100 years, and its current skilled nursing facility was built in 1980.

Wanda Plachecki, Executive Director of the County’s Long-Term Care and Residential Services division, says the design of the building is outdated.

“We didn’t necessarily think about the nursing home as being a part of someone’s home,” Plachecki explained. “The halls are long and narrow, people are in semi-private rooms, there are only very small spaces to have some small social events.”

Plachecki adds long-term care has evolved over the last 40 years, and Hillview needs to evolve with it.

That sentiment is echoed by La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse.

Kruse says there have been discussions over the years about whether the County should continue managing Hillview, but she believes it’s a worthwhile investment.

“I think the residents of La Crosse have become dependent on Hillview,” Kruse expressed. “They put their loved ones there when they’re unable to continue to live at home.”

Remodeling Hillview’s nursing home is estimated to cost between $14-$18 million, so the County Board is electing to go with new construction instead.

A 48 bed community based residential facility is going to be built on Hillview’s campus, and will be partially funded by money from the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA).

“The Hillview facility kind of popped up amongst all the other different possibilities that we could spend the money on,” Kruse said. “This seemed like a perfect fit for us to make that one-time investment in upgrading that facility.”

The project is expected to cost $11.5 million.

$5 million will be covered by ARPA dollars, the County has set aside $1.2 million in the 2022 budget for the project, and up to $5.5 million will come from revenues generated by the new facility.

Plachecki says the project represents phase one of a two-phased approach to updating Hillview as a whole.

“We’ll keep the skilled piece, the nursing home, in its current building for now,” Plachecki detailed. “As we move through this project, we will begin to assess the feasibility of replacing that skilled piece, and looking at what those needs are in the community at the time.”

The new facility will be meant for residents who don’t require the same level of specialized care as those who live in a nursing home.

Ground is expected to be broken this fall, with Plachecki hoping to have residents move in by early 2024.

