Pepin County Sheriff’s Department opposes proposed ban on some drones

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin sheriff’s department is worried that legislative efforts to ban certain kinds of drones will result in the loss of a valuable resource for their law enforcement efforts.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Department said legislation introduced at the state and federal levels sought to ban the purchase of drones made by Chinese manufacturers due to security concerns. The bill in Wisconsin failed, but Chief Deputy Matt Roesler is concerned that similar bills will be brought forward, which would take away one of the tools that his department uses in the field. Roesler downplayed any security risk due to the drones being manufactured in China.

“That is sort of the public’s perception, or the worry of the federal government, that something would fall into the hands of a non-government or non-U.S. organization,” Roesler said. “They aren’t hooked to the internet, so natively there is no way for them to get the information.”

Proposed legislation did not include similar restrictions for individuals, but some political and legal experts are worried that the bills that would affect local governments if they became law could eventually apply to individuals as well.

