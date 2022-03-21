Advertisement

Pepin County Sheriff’s Department opposes proposed ban on some drones

Legislative efforts cite safety concerns as the reason for banning drones made in China.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin sheriff’s department is worried that legislative efforts to ban certain kinds of drones will result in the loss of a valuable resource for their law enforcement efforts.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Department said legislation introduced at the state and federal levels sought to ban the purchase of drones made by Chinese manufacturers due to security concerns. The bill in Wisconsin failed, but Chief Deputy Matt Roesler is concerned that similar bills will be brought forward, which would take away one of the tools that his department uses in the field. Roesler downplayed any security risk due to the drones being manufactured in China.

“That is sort of the public’s perception, or the worry of the federal government, that something would fall into the hands of a non-government or non-U.S. organization,” Roesler said. “They aren’t hooked to the internet, so natively there is no way for them to get the information.”

Proposed legislation did not include similar restrictions for individuals, but some political and legal experts are worried that the bills that would affect local governments if they became law could eventually apply to individuals as well.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[STOCK]
Barron County deputies hurt after falling through ice during rescue on Prairie Lake
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek
Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board meeting
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

La Crosse County Investing in Long-Term Care
La Crosse County Investing in Long-Term Care
Volunteers Working to Reconnect Ukrainians
Volunteers Working to Reconnect Ukrainians
Threat Leads to Police Presence at ECASD Board Meeting
Threat Leads to Police Presence at ECASD Board Meeting
The website was created to help Ukrainians reconnect
Volunteers create missing person platform to help Ukrainians reconnect