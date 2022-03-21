Advertisement

Two Wisconsin musicians make ‘American Song’ premiere on NBC

American Song Contest debuts on March 21, 2022.
American Song Contest debuts on March 21, 2022.(NBC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin musicians will take the stage Monday night for American Song Contest as 11 acts take the stage to show off original tracks. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host the all-live musical event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The performers and bands will come from all around the country, but Wisconsin is well represented for the series premiere. Based on the long-running “Eurovision Song Contest,” the show will last eight weeks and bring on acts from all 50 states, D.C., and five American territories. There will even be some established stars. In fact, Michael Bolton is set to sing Monday night.

Representing the Dairy State, Jake’O, who hails from Plain, will bring his Nuvo Retro sound to the stage, while the Minnesota band Yam Haus features three Hudson-natives, one of whom still lives there. (bios below provided by NBC)

Jake’O

Jake'O
Jake'O(NBC)

State: Wisconsin

Hometown: Loreto Ridge, WI

Resident: Plain, WI

Jake’O is an American vocalist, guitarist, performer, and entertainer from Plain, Wisconsin. He combines vintage vibes, modern motifs, futuristic flair in every original song by fusing Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues, Pop, and R&B. Jake’O, the originator of the Nuvo-Retro sound —a term he coined to describe his genre and style— combines vintage vibes, modern motifs, and futuristic flair in every original song. He has built a reputation in Wisconsin by using his soulful vibrato voice, reverberating mile-wide guitar tone, electric showmanship, and signature baby blue brand. He is excited to make his family, friends and fans from his home of Wisconsin proud as he takes the national stage.

Yam Haus

Yam Haus
Yam Haus(NBC)

State: Minnesota

Hometown: Jacob Felstow (Macomb, MI), Lars Pruitt, Seth William Blum and Zach Beinlich (Hudson, WI)

Resident: Jacob Felstow and Zach Beinlich (St. Paul, MN), Lars Pruitt (Stillwater, MN) and Seth William Blum (Hudson, WI)

Yam Haus invites everyone into the embrace of their neon-hued, dance floor-tailored alternative pop. The Minneapolis quartet and childhood friends fuse together intimate songcraft with stadium-size ambition. Right out of the gate, their 2018 single “West Coast” caught traction and eventually notched north of 1 million streams. In the wake of their full-length debut album “Stargazer,” they shared bills with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Tori Kelly, Adam Lambert, Bishop Briggs, Andy Grammar, AWOLNATION, lovelytheband, JOHNNYSWIM and more. Their single “The Thrill” gathered 948,000 Spotify streams and paved the way for “The Band Is Gonna Make It” EP in 2020. After independently amassing nearly 15 million total views and streams, playing to sold out crowds and building a fervent fanbase, they continue to release new music in 2022 with producer Mark Needham.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[STOCK]
Barron County deputies hurt after falling through ice during rescue on Prairie Lake
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic pet surrender event in Fall Creek
Exotic pet surrender event held at Beaver Creek Reserve
Wisconsin Justice Department investigating fatal house fire
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Chad Weaver, 48, of Tomah, was arrested Saturday near Sparta on suspicion of OWI-6th offense...
Tomah man arrested for 6th OWI after exceeding 110mph during brief chase

Latest News

Gas prices in Madison fell over the past week, but remain 71.5 cents above where they stood a...
White House weighed sending gas cards
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Ag Chat w/ Kristin Smith
Ag Chat w/ Kristin Smith (3/21/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/21/2022)