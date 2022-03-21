Advertisement

White House weighed sending gas cards

Gas prices in Madison fell over the past week, but remain 71.5 cents above where they stood a month ago, GasBuddy reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (CNN) - The White House considered sending gas cards to families to help offset record-high gas prices before eventually determining that such a plan was not feasible.

A White House spokesperson says gas cards are now not seriously under consideration. A source familiar with the administration’s thinking said the Biden Administration is worried gas cards will not work because of execution issues and fraud concerns. The source explained that, in the past, cards have been stolen from mailboxes.

The administration is also studying the pros and cons of various other proposals to help Americans. Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine, but started to decline over the past week. On Monday, GasBuddy reported Madison’s average price slipped 12.1 cents per gallon over the past week, but remains up 71.5 cents over this time last month.

The Biden Administration has already announced the release of oil from emergency stockpiles. It’s a coordinated action with International Energy Agency.

