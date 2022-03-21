Advertisement

ZACH ASHWELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My husband is not only my rock but one of the most genuine, loyal, kind, and funniest souls I’ve ever met. Zach lost both of his parents to cancer; his mom in 2014 and his dad in 2020. The fact that they never got to live out their dream of being amazing grandparents breaks my heart, but their son is my love. Everyday Zach makes me laugh, and makes me feel loved, secure, and proud to be the family we are. We are ages 34 and 36 with three children. The most difficult part of being a parent is not having your parents. I love, adore, and respect the strength and grace my husband has exhibited in the last eight years of our lives. Zach is so kind, smart, strong, and resilient. I am so proud to be raising three more young men like him in this world. I love you Zach, always and forever.

Lacey Ashwell

