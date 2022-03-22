Advertisement

Busy firefighters on track to break record

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department is on track to break the record for calls of service after a busy start to 2022.

Just last week, the Eau Claire Fire Department received 2,168 calls for service. This high level of call intake is nothing new for local firefighters who responded to 9,800 calls just last year.

The EMS Fire Chief shared that personnel and the organization of their dispatch team allows them to stay on top of it.

“The thing to remember though, is that if we are busy during the day or night, for that matter, sometimes there’s going to be a little bit of a delay in getting a vehicle or getting a crew there. Whether it be for a fire or for an EMS call,” Jon Schultz, Deputy Chief-EMS said.

Schultz also wants to remind community members that the best thing they can do to help firefighters is to take basic first aid, take CPR, and to take time to take care of themselves. Service call counts will be updated weekly on the Department’s Facebook page.

