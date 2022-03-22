The construction industry continue to face challenges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two years after COVID-19 disrupted the world, there are industries still feeling the effects of the pandemic. That includes those in the construction business.

“What’s happening now is very different than what happened during the last recession,” Christina Thrun with the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association said.

Since the pandemic hit, the construction industry has seen material costs rise.

“Lumber is obviously the biggest one, a 200% increase over the last two years,” Thrun said. “The cost of a building package, you know, they can’t even lock in what the cost is going to be on a building package for more than seven days because the prices are fluctuating so much every week.”

Thrun says builders in the Chippewa Valley are feeling the sting.

“The constant fluctuation of prices makes it much harder for the lenders, for the customers, or to be able to lock in that construction loan,” Thrun said.

Sam Pabich is the owner of Pabich Homes LLC. He’s seen the rising prices of materials first hand.

“An example that I like to use as far as like a sheet of wall sheeting historically, you would see anywhere from $10, $12, maybe $15 a sheet, at its peak a couple of months ago it was up to about $60 a sheet,” Pabich said. “We’ve seen it anywhere from 30 to 40 to 60 bucks which when you look at an average size ranch home and you’re looking at using a couple of hundred sheets, you know that $30 to $40 increase on a sheet is, is pretty substantial.”

Labor shortages on and off construction sites are also a hurdle.

“So without manufacturers that are able to make windows and garage doors and regular doors and all of the different pieces that go into a house in the same time frame they’re able to do before, that really delays out the building process,” Thrun said.

Pabich says between fuels costs, supply chain, and labor challenges, project timelines are affected.

“I would say on a standard ranch home we’ve been doing, you know, historically we could get something like that done in a four to five-month time period,” Pabich said. It’s not uncommon to take six to seven at this point.”

Taking it all into account, Pabich doesn’t believe the industry will be the same moving forward.

“I don’t think we’ll ever be down to as inexpensive as we were possibly, you know, in 2019 before COVID,” Pabich said.

Thrun says as the building season approaches, there a good number of projects already planned. But, she adds with the constant fluctuating material costs, people have already considered postponing projects in hopes prices become more stable.

