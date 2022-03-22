Advertisement

Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings

Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules.(tcw-kfvs12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive.

Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.

The board’s executive committee will consider Wegleitner’s proposal at a meeting Thursday, although newly elected supervisors would have the final say following the April 5 election.

Her proposal has already drawn criticism from at least one fellow supervisor. Jeff Weigand said he was “amazed” by the proposal and urged his supporters to stand with him. In a statement Monday night, he urged supporters to email the board to oppose removing the Pledge from meetings.

Wegleitner said she looked into which area governmental bodies recite the pledge at the start of meetings and found an inconsistency to whether it was done. Municipalities that don’t have the pledge on their agendas include Madison and Waunakee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

