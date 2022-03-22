Advertisement

DNR: Enbridge crews harmed Minnesota groundwater even more

The DNR says the company faces expanded sanctions.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy...
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy pipeline drilling pad along a rail line that traces the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota environmental regulators say damage to the state’s public groundwater resources from missteps during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline is more severe than previously known.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Enbridge Energy crews ruptured three groundwater aquifers while building the 340-mile pipeline across northern Minnesota last year.

The DNR says the company faces expanded sanctions.

Together the punctures led to nearly 300 million gallons of groundwater flowing to the surface, with the most serious breach occurring near the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation in St. Louis County. That rupture alone discharged more than 200 million gallons of groundwater, and it continues to flow out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean

Latest News

Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word...
Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings
A sleepy newborn kid (baby goat) at Govin's Farm this spring.
Lambing barn and farm babies ready for greeting at Govin’s Farm
govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns #3
govin's lambing barns #3