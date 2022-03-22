Advertisement

Drive-thru absentee voting begins in Eau Claire

If you want to vote early for the spring election in Eau Claire, a drive -thru option opened Tuesday morning.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you want to vote early for the spring election in Eau Claire, a drive -thru option opened Tuesday morning.

Absentee voting can be done both through the mail or in-person. Starting Tuesday and ending on Friday, April 1, Eau Claire residents can vote early at City Hall.

It is open for absentee voting, including the drive-thru process, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A number of races are on the April 5th spring election ballot in Eau Claire , including School Board, County Board and City Council.

