Drive-thru absentee voting begins in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you want to vote early for the spring election in Eau Claire, a drive -thru option opened Tuesday morning.

Absentee voting can be done both through the mail or in-person. Starting Tuesday and ending on Friday, April 1, Eau Claire residents can vote early at City Hall.

It is open for absentee voting, including the drive-thru process, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A number of races are on the April 5th spring election ballot in Eau Claire , including School Board, County Board and City Council.

