Advertisement

Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Garfield Road located in the Town of Curran, which is northwest of Hixton.(pxhere)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fairchild man drowned while doing maintenance work in a pond in Jackson County Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Garfield Road located in the Town of Curran, which is northwest of Hixton.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Killian was working on a large pump in the pond when it rolled, pinning him under 11 to 12 feet of water.

Rescue crews had to use heavy machinery to locate and remove him from the pond. They were not able to revive him, and he died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs

Latest News

Construction Industry Facing Challenges
Construction Industry Facing Challenges
UW La Crosse
UW-La Crosse offering Community Engaged Fellowships for students
The EMS Fire Chief shared that personnel and the organization of their dispatch team allows...
Busy firefighters on track to break record
Green beans
Harvest of the Month: Green Beans