Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fairchild man drowned while doing maintenance work in a pond in Jackson County Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Garfield Road located in the Town of Curran, which is northwest of Hixton.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Killian was working on a large pump in the pond when it rolled, pinning him under 11 to 12 feet of water.

Rescue crews had to use heavy machinery to locate and remove him from the pond. They were not able to revive him, and he died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.