Fire started by making maple syrup in Lafayette

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a fire west of Cadott started while making maple syrup.

Just after 3:00 p.m., people driving nearby on highway 29 spotted the flames and called 911 to report it. According to the Chippewa Fire District, the homeowner on 45th avenue in the Town of Lafayette was distilling maple syrup. While starting a new batch, he walked away for a bit. That’s when the syrup caught on fire.

Firefighters say wood, gas, and other items nearby also caught on fire, spreading the flames. In total, five departments responded. The fire was under control just after 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.