Grandmother asks judge to OK charges against Madison cop

Dozens of people marched through the East side of Madison, remembering Tony Robinson, and calling for justice they say has yet to be served.(Colton Molesky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A woman has asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, filed a petition Monday asking a judge to authorize homicide charges against Matt Kenny.

The petition falls under Wisconsin’s so-called John Doe law, which allows citizens to ask judges to approve charges if prosecutors refuse to file any.

The family of a man killed by a Wauwatosa officer in 2016 has employed a similar legal maneuver, and the judge’s decision in that case is expected within six weeks.

