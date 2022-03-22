Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Green Beans

By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe utilizing the Harvest of the Month, green beans.

Thai Red Curry Green Beans

Ingredients

Fresh green beans, 2 to 3 cups, chopped into 3 to 4 inch sized pieces

2 tsp dark sesame oil or other oil

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

3-4 tbsp (3 tbsp) red curry paste

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp lemon or lime juice

3 tbsp water or broth

1.5 tsp sugar (or maple syrup) - optional

2 Tbsp. crushed peanuts

2 Tbsp. minced fresh cilantro (optional)

Optional: 4 oz. firm tofu

Instructions:

Optional step (blanch): Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Blanch the green beans for 2 minutes, drain and keep aside. If using thinner beans like French green beans, blanch for 1 minute.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium low heat.

Add garlic and cook until translucent (about 2 minutes).

Add the red curry paste. Mix and cook until fragrant (1 minute).

Add the soy sauce, lemon or lime juice, water and maple syrup. stir well. Increase heat to medium. Cook for a minute.

Add the green beans. toss to coat. Cover and cook for 3 to 6 minutes or until tender to preference.

The beans can also be garnished with crushed peanuts or almonds and cilantro.

Serve hot with rice or noodles or cooked grains of choice.

Jackson in Action

