Lambing barn and farm babies ready for greeting at Govin’s Farm

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s ‘lambing time’ at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie.

The Dunn County family farm invites everyone each spring to come and enjoy their newborn farm babies including a hands on experience with the four legged additions.

On the roster this year includes sheep, lambs, pigs, piglets, goats, kids (baby goats), chicklets, alpacas, a pony and a mule to name a few.

The lambing barn is lined with signage containing information unique to each animals upbringing and care as they grow up on the farm.

Govin’s lambing barns will be open rain, snow or shine every weekend until April 16 from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Their motto is ‘If it fits in your lap, we’ll help you hold it.’

Tickets can be purchased on the farm or online, here.

