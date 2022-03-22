Advertisement

Lambing barn and farm babies ready for greeting at Govin’s Farm

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s ‘lambing time’ at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie.

The Dunn County family farm invites everyone each spring to come and enjoy their newborn farm babies including a hands on experience with the four legged additions.

On the roster this year includes sheep, lambs, pigs, piglets, goats, kids (baby goats), chicklets, alpacas, a pony and a mule to name a few.

The lambing barn is lined with signage containing information unique to each animals upbringing and care as they grow up on the farm.

Govin’s lambing barns will be open rain, snow or shine every weekend until April 16 from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Their motto is ‘If it fits in your lap, we’ll help you hold it.’

Tickets can be purchased on the farm or online, here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean

Latest News

govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns #3
govin's lambing barns #3
govin's lambing barns #2
govin's lambing barns #2
govin's lambing barns #1
govin's lambing barns #1