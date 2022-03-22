Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police arrested a man after he attacked a woman who was walking on a walking trail.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on March 21, 2022 at 2:28 p.m., La Crosse Police responded to 1836 South Ave, Gundersen Health Walking Trail, for victim.

The release by the City of La Crosse says the victim was walking on the trail when a man authorities later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Grzegorek, chased and ran up behind her, grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the ground and dragged her towards the river. The victim was able to get away and yelled for help, which got the attention of two people who ran to help her. Grzegorek turned around and walked away. The release says the victim recognized her instincts and took the necessary steps, which ultimately lead to her safety and the suspect being arrested.

The release by the City of La Crosse says La Crosse Police found Grzegorek a short distance away. Grzegorek was arrested for the recommended charges of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.

Grzegorek was taken to the La Crosse County Jail. Grzegorek has a court appearance set for March 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the release by the City of La Crosse, La Crosse Police Department says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have been received by the La Crosse Police Department.

